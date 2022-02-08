Look: Stunning images of Mars that UAE's Hope Probe sent during its one year in orbit

The Emirates will soon mark the first anniversary of the Hope Probe entering the Martian orbit

A few days from now, the UAE will mark the first anniversary of the Hope Probe entering the Martian orbit.

On February 9, 2021, the Arab world's first interplanetary mission made its grand entry to the Red Planet.

For a country that is only 50 years old, the success of this maiden flight meant the UAE joined the global heavyweights like the United States, Russia, China, Japan and the European Space Agency in this sector.

Here, we chronicle key milestones in Hope Probe's incredible journey so far:

January 2020

The home-grown spacecraft is the culmination of a six-year effort of 200 Emirati engineers and researchers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) collaborating with international partners.

It is called 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, symbolizing a futuristic aspiration that it represents.

July 20, 2020

The Arab world's first interplanetary mission blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre to space at 1:58 am (UAE time).

December 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared an image of Mars taken by the Hope Probe. He tweeted, "An image from the UAE's Hope probe135 million km away from Mars. The probe will reach the Red Planet on February 9, 2021."

February 9, 2021

After completing a seven-month journey and a distance of 493.5 million kilometers the UAE officially became the first Arab nation and the fifth in the world — to reach Mars after the Hope Probe successfully entered the Red Planet's orbit at 7.42pm UAE time.

Hailing the success of the mission, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, "The Hope probe's historic arrival to Mars is the greatest celebration of the 50th anniversary of our country. It sets the beginning of the next 50 years with boundless ambitions and dreams."

February 14 2021

The first images of Mars were released within a week. It showed sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It showed Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

March 2021

On March 15, the spacecraft captured an image of Cerberus Fossae. It is a series of fissures formed when the crust is pulled apart in the region. The Cerberus Fossae is a fracture system that stretches for more than 1,000 km across the Martian surface.

June 2021

Mars' Discreet Aurora captured by Hope Probe. — Supplied photo

UAE's Mars orbiter spots elusive aurora on Red Planet. The UAE's Hope Probe has captured the first global images of Mars' 'Discrete Aurora'.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce the discrete aurora phenomenon in Mars' nightside atmosphere.

July 2021

The EXI camera system onboard the Hope Probe obtained a set of multispectral images of a fully illuminated hemisphere of Mars.

October 2021

The UAE's Hope Probe discovered that oxygen levels on the Red planet are greater than expected.

Sharing a photo taken by the Hope Probe from the northern part of Mars, Sheikh Mohammed also stated that the country had begun sharing scientific data obtained from its Mars mission with global research centres, in line with its stated objectives.