Look: Stunning images of Mars that UAE's Hope Probe sent during its one year in orbit

Video shows a helicopter at the accident site
UAE1 day ago
A few days from now, the UAE will mark the first anniversary of the Hope Probe entering the Martian orbit.
On February 9, 2021, the Arab world's first interplanetary mission made its grand entry to the Red Planet.
For a country that is only 50 years old, the success of this maiden flight meant the UAE joined the global heavyweights like the United States, Russia, China, Japan and the European Space Agency in this sector.
Here, we chronicle key milestones in Hope Probe's incredible journey so far:
The home-grown spacecraft is the culmination of a six-year effort of 200 Emirati engineers and researchers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) collaborating with international partners.
It is called 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, symbolizing a futuristic aspiration that it represents.
The Arab world's first interplanetary mission blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre to space at 1:58 am (UAE time).
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared an image of Mars taken by the Hope Probe. He tweeted, "An image from the UAE's Hope probe135 million km away from Mars. The probe will reach the Red Planet on February 9, 2021."
After completing a seven-month journey and a distance of 493.5 million kilometers the UAE officially became the first Arab nation and the fifth in the world — to reach Mars after the Hope Probe successfully entered the Red Planet's orbit at 7.42pm UAE time.
Hailing the success of the mission, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, "The Hope probe's historic arrival to Mars is the greatest celebration of the 50th anniversary of our country. It sets the beginning of the next 50 years with boundless ambitions and dreams."
The first images of Mars were released within a week. It showed sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It showed Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
On March 15, the spacecraft captured an image of Cerberus Fossae. It is a series of fissures formed when the crust is pulled apart in the region. The Cerberus Fossae is a fracture system that stretches for more than 1,000 km across the Martian surface.
UAE's Mars orbiter spots elusive aurora on Red Planet. The UAE's Hope Probe has captured the first global images of Mars' 'Discrete Aurora'.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce the discrete aurora phenomenon in Mars' nightside atmosphere.
The EXI camera system onboard the Hope Probe obtained a set of multispectral images of a fully illuminated hemisphere of Mars.
ALSO READ:
The UAE's Hope Probe discovered that oxygen levels on the Red planet are greater than expected.
Sharing a photo taken by the Hope Probe from the northern part of Mars, Sheikh Mohammed also stated that the country had begun sharing scientific data obtained from its Mars mission with global research centres, in line with its stated objectives.
Video shows a helicopter at the accident site
UAE1 day ago
The grants last year benefited over 2,700 young Emirati citizens
UAE1 day ago
Morocco was in shock on Sunday after emergency crews found Rayan dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation
UAE2 days ago
Three other winners took home Dh100,000 each
UAE2 days ago
Run for a Wish event saw participation from over 800 residents, while Terry Fox Run at Dubai Expo 2020 marked the end of health and wellness week at the world fair
UAE2 days ago
Construction nears completion, trial opening scheduled for July – August.
UAE2 days ago
They also explored opportunities for increasing joint cooperation, especially in investment and economy
UAE2 days ago
The event coincided with the third anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity
UAE3 days ago