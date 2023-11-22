Look: Special Dh50 coins feature faces of Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan

The President called on the members and other nations to create an environment of peace in the Middle East
Heads up, coin collectors: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued special silver coins featuring the faces of Dubai's beloved leaders.
Images of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, appear on the front side of the CBUAE's latest commemorative coins.
The other side features the UAE’s logo surrounded by the name of the CBUAE in both Arabic and English, in addition to the coin's nominal value (Dh50).
The coins were issued to celebrate the 12th edition of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award — aiming to shed light on the UAE’s efforts to bolster its sports sector.
The award honours individuals, teams and organisations who have made significant sporting contributions locally and globally.
These commemorative coins have been handed over to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE.
