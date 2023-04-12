Look: Sky over Palm Jumeirah lights up with three powerful light beams. Here's why

The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public
Dubai’s luxury real estate developer Omniyat lit up the skies of Dubai to celebrate breaking ground on what it is calling its “architectural masterpiece”, Orla, Dorchester Collection.
Three powerful beams of light branded the skies above Palm Jumeirah, representing Orla’s three iconic structures, and “its sistership with One at Palm Jumeirah and AVA at Palm Jumeirah”.
The residential development comprises of 86 two-to-four-bedroom homes, three sky palaces and one of the largest private mansions on Palm Jumeriah. Set on the sands of the Arabian Gulf at the beachfront apex of the Palm, it is designed by Foster + Partners and managed by hospitality brand Dorchester Collection.
It will have a private, resident-only 300 square-metre beach club; a temperature-controlled outdoor infinity pool; and a private cinema, among others.
Founder and executive chairman of Omniyat Mahdi Amjad said: “Following the phenomenal success of last year’s launch of Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, we are excited to watch the rise of this highly anticipated property, which is the creative culmination of three leaders in their respective fields – Dorchester Collection, Foster + Partners, and Omniyat. This is the next step on a journey to an iconic destination – at the peak of the Palm Jumeirah, and the pinnacle of ultra-luxury living. This milestone ground-breaking of our 13th exclusive project reflects Omniyat’s commitment to redefining the standard of luxury across Dubai.”
ALSO READ:
The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public
Majority of the expats who had been involved in such cases were unaware that their actions were considered illegal, expert says
They could not be enrolled into school or get healthcare since they could not obtain replacement documents
It has been rescheduled due to unfavourable weather conditions
Second-hand vehicles are very popular in the country, with a study showing that 3.5 used cars are purchased in the UAE for every new car sold
Beginning in Abu Dhabi today, the 'Zayed, the benevolent' caravan will travel to all seven emirates
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Shoppers can take the opportunity to purchase Ramadan and Eid gifts