Look: Sky over Palm Jumeirah lights up with three powerful light beams. Here's why

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 1:04 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 1:49 PM

Dubai’s luxury real estate developer Omniyat lit up the skies of Dubai to celebrate breaking ground on what it is calling its “architectural masterpiece”, Orla, Dorchester Collection.

Three powerful beams of light branded the skies above Palm Jumeirah, representing Orla’s three iconic structures, and “its sistership with One at Palm Jumeirah and AVA at Palm Jumeirah”.

The residential development comprises of 86 two-to-four-bedroom homes, three sky palaces and one of the largest private mansions on Palm Jumeriah. Set on the sands of the Arabian Gulf at the beachfront apex of the Palm, it is designed by Foster + Partners and managed by hospitality brand Dorchester Collection.

It will have a private, resident-only 300 square-metre beach club; a temperature-controlled outdoor infinity pool; and a private cinema, among others.

Founder and executive chairman of Omniyat Mahdi Amjad said: “Following the phenomenal success of last year’s launch of Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, we are excited to watch the rise of this highly anticipated property, which is the creative culmination of three leaders in their respective fields – Dorchester Collection, Foster + Partners, and Omniyat. This is the next step on a journey to an iconic destination – at the peak of the Palm Jumeirah, and the pinnacle of ultra-luxury living. This milestone ground-breaking of our 13th exclusive project reflects Omniyat’s commitment to redefining the standard of luxury across Dubai.”

