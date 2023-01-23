Look: Siblings wear Dubai Police uniform, ride in supercar

The family sent a request to the force through the app about the wish to dress up as cops and ride their patrol vehicle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 3:56 PM

Two siblings got to live their dream of donning Dubai Police uniforms and riding around the emirate in a luxury patrol. The gesture was part of the force’s 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative.

Aosha and Hamad Ahmad Al Mulla's family had sent a request to the force through the police app about the siblings’ wish to dress up as cops and ride in a supercar.

The Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, in collaboration with Hamleys, responded to the family's request and paid Aosha and Hamad a visit. The siblings also enjoyed a show put up by the Security Inspection Department (K9 unit).

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department, said the 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' Initiative aims to enhance security and safety and instil happiness among residents.

