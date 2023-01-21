Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai's new ultra-luxury Atlantis hotel

The country is committed to fulfilling its role as a 'global convener' for climate action and will continue to support innovation in the field of sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed says
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has shared images from his visit to Atlantis The Royal.
The upcoming luxury hotel set to be revealed tonight is a "new architectural masterpiece that we will add to our tourism sector", according to the Dubai Ruler.
The leader described the hotel's architecture, saying that it has "six towers connected by a high bridge on an area of 4 million square feet, with waterfronts and suspended gardens, and a height of 178 metres".
He also highlighted how the emirate is working to develop its economy and is welcoming to visitors.
"We are proud of our achievements," he said, signing off.
