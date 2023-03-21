Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai Breeze-Up Sale at Meydan Racecourse

The decision has been taken after retailers in the UAE requested the ministry to allow a price hike to cut losses
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held today at the Meydan Racecourse.
Organised by the Dubai Racing Club in cooperation with leading auction house Goffs, the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale 2023 saw a catalogue of two-year-old horses selected from Ireland and the UK, going under the hammer.
Held a few days ahead of the start of the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse, the 2023 Breeze-Up Sale builds on the success of the inaugural edition of the event held last year.
The event attracted leading owners and buyers from all over the world.
The Meydan Racecourse is all set to play host to the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup meeting on Saturday, March 25, bringing together the world's best racehorses, jockeys and trainers. Offering a total prize money of $30.5 million, this year’s Dubai World Cup further strengthens Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading sporting destinations.
