Look: Sheikh Mohammed shares rare photos of UAE armed forces under 3 Presidents

Vice President congratulated the country and its people on the 47th anniversary of the unification of armed forces

by Ajanta Paul Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 9:38 PM

The UAE will celebrate its 47th Armed Forces Unification Day on Saturday (May 6), commemorating the country's strong military force and its significant role in ensuring regional and international security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called the military force as “the strong shield for our country and our people” and emphasised the significance of the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces.

He congratulated the country on the 47th anniversary of the unification of our armed forces. Taking to Twitter, the Vice President congratulated the people of the Emirates on the occasion and wrote: "Our forces that unified the ranks... protected the borders... kept pace with the changes... and made the achievements.

"Its motto is the union is everything, and above all, from it, the martyrs graduated, and through it, the sons of the Emirates gave their lives for their homeland as sacrifice and blood.

He added: "May God protect our forces, God protect our people, and may God protect our leader."

Sheikh Mohammed also shared rare photographs of three UAE Presidents celebrating the forces. In the first image, the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is seen felicitating an officer. And standing beside him is young Sheikh Mohammed himself.

In a historic decision on May 6, 1976, the late Sheikh Zayed, unified the Armed Forces under one central command and flag, becoming the protector of the country's achievements and gains.

The second picture shows the late Sheikh Khalifa keenly observing the cadets, flanked by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Dubai Ruler. In the third image, The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is seen interacting and greeting the army officers.

Under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces continued to strengthen. Today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan supports and monitors the UAE Armed Forces, having contributed to their advancement since graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1979.

Over the past decades, the UAE Armed Forces have kept pace with modern developmental and military training requirements and increased their effectiveness by adopting advanced technologies.

