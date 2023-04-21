Look: Sheikh Mohammed shares light-hearted moments with Eid well-wishers at Zabeel Palace in Dubai

Also present on the festive occasion were Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum, other sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials

Photos: Wam/DMO

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 4:15 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 4:30 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-0President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr at Zabeel Palace, on Friday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, other sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials were also present on the festive occasion.

They received blessings from other leaders, Dubai Police, Civil Defence, the General Directorate of Nationality and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, branch leaders and senior officers of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence.

The Dubai Ruler also accepted congratulations from a number of ministers, dignitaries of countries, heads and directors of government departments, agencies and institutions, citizens, tribesmen, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country.

Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Eid greetings with all of them and wished them health and happiness.

