Look: Sheikh Mohammed receives Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Indian Pavilion will host Kerala Week starting February 4

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Welcoming the Kerala Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohammed praised the contributions of the Indian expatriate community to the UAE's development and highlighted the growing investments the two countries are making in each other's economies, especially in renewable energy, logistics services, air transport and food security.

Sheikh Mohammed said that India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai has enriched the event and said the 'Kerala Week' in the Indian Pavilion would showcase the state's economic and investment potential. The country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai allows the two countries to explore new partnerships that can help build on the strong historical ties between India and the UAE.

The Kerala Chief Minister expressed his pride in the strong relationship the people of the state have with the UAE. He conveyed his deep appreciation to the UAE government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian expatriate community. Expatriates from Kerala account for a large percentage of the Indian community in the UAE.

The Dubai Ruler also affirmed the UAE's keenness to expand economic and investment cooperation with India and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. India is the UAE's second-largest trading partner globally, while the UAE is India's third-largest trading partner and the largest in the Arab world.

Pinarayi Vijayan noted that the two countries have significantly enhanced their ties in recent years, evidenced by the growing bilateral trade. He expressed the hope that the two sides will continue to advance their cooperation in various sectors and wished the UAE leadership and people continued progress and prosperity in the years to come.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of ministers and officials from both sides.