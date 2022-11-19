Look: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

She demanded that he clear all the fines and pay a 12 per cent legal interest from the day the case has been registered, until all the fines are paid
The UAE Vice-President on Saturday shared a series of photos of his meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in Arabic: "Our relations are time-tested... Our brotherhood is solid... Our future is joint and promising, God willing... May God protect Bahrain, its king and its people..."
Some natural greenery is seen behind the photos — one of which features the two leaders sharing a lighthearted moment, while another shows them engaging in a discussion.
Another images feature other top officials like Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
ALSO READ:
She demanded that he clear all the fines and pay a 12 per cent legal interest from the day the case has been registered, until all the fines are paid
The victim demanded that the man return the amount and pay Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered
Ministry hopes these endeavours would contribute to establishment of peace between the two countries
37 winners shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw
KJ George headed the copy desk for 10 years from 2006-'16
The countries recently celebrated the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords
The earthquake took place at 5.59pm
Work will resume on Monday, December 5