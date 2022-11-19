Look: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and developments for the future of their countries

Photos: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 7:50 PM

The UAE Vice-President on Saturday shared a series of photos of his meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in Arabic: "Our relations are time-tested... Our brotherhood is solid... Our future is joint and promising, God willing... May God protect Bahrain, its king and its people..."

Some natural greenery is seen behind the photos — one of which features the two leaders sharing a lighthearted moment, while another shows them engaging in a discussion.

Another images feature other top officials like Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

