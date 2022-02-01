Look: Sheikh Mohammed attends Zayed II Military College graduation ceremony

Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 6:40 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 46th batch of cadet officers of Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the graduates and wished them success in serving their nation as members of the UAE Armed Forces.

Over the last five decades, graduates from the Zayed II Military College have demonstrated high levels of loyalty and determination in defending their homeland and extended a helping hand to people in need, His Highness said.

Sheikh Mohammed added that the strong values of the graduates of the Zayed II Military College reflect the love and loyalty for the nation that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has instilled in the people of the UAE.

Following in Sheikh Zayed’s footsteps, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continue to uphold these ideals, His Highness said.

During the ceremony, attended by senior armed forces officers, members of the foreign diplomatic and military corps, and families of the graduates, Brigadier Amer Mohammed Al Neyadi, Commander of Zayed II Military College, delivered a speech in which he praised the UAE leadership’s decision to establish Zayed II Military College just two months after the UAE’s foundation, making it the first college of its kind in the country.

Brigadier Al Neyadi added that over the last 50 years, the institution has provided graduates with the military knowledge necessary to fulfill duties with the highest efficiency. He invited the graduates to share their knowledge and experience with their subordinates and harness their capabilities to achieve the future vision of the leadership.

Sheikh Mohammed honoured the top cadet officer graduates.

The officers honoured included: Hadi Al Ahbabi; Sultan Mohammed Al Saadi Al Shehhi; and Sultan Ahmed Abdullah Al Balushi. His Highness also honoured Bakil bin Kamal bin Ahmed Al Ruwaishan, a graduate from Yemen as well as the ceremony commander Ahmed Rashid bin Al Darbi Al Ketbi.

During the ceremony, the Dubai Ruler watched a parade of the college graduates and received a commemorative gift on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of Zayed II Military College.

He also took commemorative photos with the graduates, along with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, and Brigadier Amer Mohammed Al Neyadi.

Sheikh Mohammed also took a commemorative photograph with veterans who are alumni of Zayed II Military College.