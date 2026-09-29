Look: Sheikh Mansour visits Riyadh, discusses UAE-Saudi fraternal ties

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and ways to strengthen them across various fields.

During a fraternal meeting in Riyadh, the two sides discussed ways to further develop these relations in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and brings prosperity to their brotherly peoples.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrived in Riyadh today on a fraternal visit, where he was received at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

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Accompanying Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed during the visit is a delegation comprising Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; and a number of senior officials.