Look: Sheikh Mansour visits Riyadh, discusses UAE-Saudi fraternal ties

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was received at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 29 Sept 2026, 5:40 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and ways to strengthen them across various fields.

During a fraternal meeting in Riyadh, the two sides discussed ways to further develop these relations in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and brings prosperity to their brotherly peoples.

Recommended For You

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations

UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations

Iran has no plans for negotiations with US, state media reports

Iran has no plans for negotiations with US, state media reports

Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

 

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrived in Riyadh today on a fraternal visit, where he was received at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Accompanying Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed during the visit is a delegation comprising Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; and a number of senior officials.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations

2

Iran threatens new strikes as it awaits US response to Hormuz plan

3

Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

4

UAE National Day break: Airfares could double for popular tourist destinations

5

UAE President rides Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi as Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates Dubai station