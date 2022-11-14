Look: Sheikh Hamdan’s twins pose with giant birthday balloons as Dubai Crown Prince turns 40

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the Royal, with his sisters and cousins taking to Instagram to share rare childhood photos of him

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 12:56 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 1:02 PM

This might just be the cutest thing you see today! The Dubai Crown Prince’s twins — Sheikha and Rashid — have wished him a very happy birthday in the most adorable way.

Taking to Instagram on his 40th birthday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a story with photos of the twins. The little ones — who are now one-and-a-half years old — are seen with balloons that have the words ‘Happy Birthday’ on them.

The Dubai Crown Prince and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, had welcomed their twins in May last year.

The girl got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the Royal, with his sisters and cousins also taking to Instagram to post stories and share rare childhood photos of the Dubai Crown Prince.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message for his brother.

