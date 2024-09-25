E-Paper

Look: Sheikh Hamdan visits injured soldiers; offers condolences on death of Armed Forces members

The survivors are currently receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital

Web Desk
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:52 PM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:08 PM

Dubai's Crown Prince visited the injured soldiers who were involved in an accident in which four Armed Forces members died on duty.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday offered his "deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the martyrdom of four brave UAE Armed Forces men who lost their lives in an accident in the country while in the line of duty."


Taking to X, the leader shared pictures from his visit to the hospital where he met with the survivors of the accident who are currently receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital.

"We truly wish them a swift recovery. The sacrifices of our Armed Forces heroes and martyrs will always remain in our hearts and minds. With their devotion to safeguard the UAE's progress and integrity, they continue to set an example for noble service to the nation," said the Crown Prince in a heartfelt post.

