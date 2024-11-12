Look: Sheikh Hamdan meets UFC champion Khabib, India's Sania Mirza during sports retreat

Photos: @HamdanMohammed/X

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, on Tuesday met UFC lightweight champion in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), former world No.1 doubles player India's Sania Mirza, during the ‘Dubai Sports Retreat.'

The Retreat was held at the Museum of the Future under the slogan ‘Dubai: The First Sports Destination’.

"The Dubai Sports Retreat held at the Museum of the Future, brought together 100 prominent local and international figures, including renowned sports stars, further demonstrating Dubai’s growing status as a global sports destination," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I met with Dubai’s sports ambassadors during the retreat — a distinguished group of Arab and international stars who call Dubai home. Their commitment to advancing sports and nurturing talent is truly inspiring.

We thank all participants in the Dubai Sports Retreat, organised by @DubaiSC. The ideas and insights discussed at the event will help shape a brighter future for sports, enhance our clubs' achievements, and nurture local talent.