Look: Sheikh Hamdan jumps on viral Instagram trend, shares his 'best day' in unseen photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:24 PM

Dubai's beloved Crown Prince who enjoys a following of more than 16 million people on Instagram has won hearts yet again by jumping on a viral trend.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to the social media app on Tuesday afternoon to share a never before seen picture of his family.

The trend, that more than 4.8 million people have participated in, is a template of the streaming application Netflix. In the template, users can insert their image which will be captioned 'My Best Day', giving the impression that the image is a cover photo of a TV show or film.

Unlike the pictures that he posts often, this image shows a different side of the UAE royal – displaying the camaraderie he shares with his father and brothers. His arm is casually draped around his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed. Sheikh Mohammed's arm rests on his son Sheikh Ahmed's shoulder as he leans towards Sheikh Hamdan and smiles for the camera.

He recently shared a video of Sheikh Mohammed walking down an airbridge holding hands with Baby Mohammed and captioned it, "It's enough to be held by him". The heartwarming clip received more than 6 million plays and 246,000 likes.