Look: Sheikh Hamdan approves new plan to develop model residential areas in Dubai

The wellness campaign is supported by an app that will help users set and meet their nutrition, mental health and personal fitness goals
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved the first phase of the development model of residential neighbourhoods in the emirate.
The Crown Prince chaired a meeting of Dubai's Higher Committee for Development & Citizens Affairs to further support the development of economic opportunities in the city's neighbourhoods.
The meeting also tackled the provision of facilities and support to the emirate's residents, enabling them to launch their own projects in a manner that allows them social, family and demographic stability.
ALSO READ:
The wellness campaign is supported by an app that will help users set and meet their nutrition, mental health and personal fitness goals
Parental coach says excessive exposure to devices affects them physiologically and offers tips on how parents can curb gadget usage among kids
Panellists at Middle East Women Board of Directors Forum say it is important for women to not give up when they see difficulties on the job
Official date for the holy month is confirmed closer to the date by the moon-sighting committee
The one-day event included engaging keynote addresses, career-focused case studies, panel discussions and interactive workshops
From magnificent fireworks to fabulous feasts, the leading leisure and entertainment destination has launched a thrilling spectacle to kick off the New Year
The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is back, now entering its 28th edition, and will run until January 29, 2023
More than 2,000 people participated in the third edition of the ‘Relay for Life’ cancer fundraiser