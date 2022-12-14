Look: Sheikh Hamdan approves new plan to develop model residential areas in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved the first phase of the development model of residential neighbourhoods in the emirate.

The Crown Prince chaired a meeting of Dubai's Higher Committee for Development & Citizens Affairs to further support the development of economic opportunities in the city's neighbourhoods.

The meeting also tackled the provision of facilities and support to the emirate's residents, enabling them to launch their own projects in a manner that allows them social, family and demographic stability.

