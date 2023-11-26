UAE

Look: Sharjah Ruler opens Al Tayyari Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn

The mosque has the capacity to accommodate 800 worshippers, offering both indoor and outdoor prayer areas

By Wam

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 8:52 PM

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday morning Al Tayyari Mosque.

Located on the Corniche Road in the Mahlab area of Dibba Al Hisn, this mosque has the capacity to accommodate 800 worshippers, offering both indoor and outdoor prayer areas.

Upon his arrival, the Ruler of Sharjah removed the curtain to mark the opening of the mosque, with its distinctive features designed in the Fatimid architectural style. The mosque is beautifully decorated with detailed Islamic designs and verses from the Quran, covering a spacious area of 1,118 square metres. It features a dome with a 9-metre diameter and a height of 25 meters, as well as a towering minaret that stands at 47 metres.

The Ruler of Sharjah received a comprehensive briefing on the mosque's design, construction details, and the various amenities and services available to worshippers.

During his visit, he toured the mosque, learning more about the various facilities that are available to all worshippers. The facilities consist of an indoor space that can comfortably accommodate 350 worshippers, a separate prayer area for women with a capacity of 50, an outdoor yard that can hold up to 400 worshippers. The facility also includes a library measuring 36 square metres, as well as restrooms and ablution facilities for both men and women.

