Look: Sharjah Light Festival transforms Emirate into fairytale land

Khaleej Times visits all nine venues to bring you this visual feast

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 12:37 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 1:07 PM

Sharjah has transformed into a fairytale land since Wednesday.

The light festival has cast a dreamlike halo over the Emirate as nine of its most iconic buildings have lit up in a fusion of lights, colour and mesmerising music.

Each year, local and international artists, musicians and light technicians collaborate to give Sharjah 12 unforgettable nights of magic. Diverse locations are featured each time — each selected for its dramatic setting and inspiring architecture.

The festival brings about a poignant sense of community and inclusivity as spectators discover a newfound appreciation for the Emirate’s landmarks and public spaces.