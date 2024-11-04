Look: Sharjah farm receives second batch of cows as Meliha milk goes viral

Photos: Supplied

Sharjah International Airport received the second batch of 1,300 'A2A2' cows for Mleiha dairy farm on Saturday evening, November 2. Due to the higher demand for organic milk and milk products, the farm plans to acquire 20,000 of these purebred cows over the next three years.

The Meliha organic milk, launched in August, has residents lining up as early as 6am to get their hands on it. If customers don't make it to the retail stores early, by 10am, the daily batch of approximately 4,000 litres is typically sold out.

The company aims to widen its product range before 2025, with plans to launch yoghurt, flavoured infant milk, and long-life milk, among others.

With the arrival of this latest shipment, the total number of cows at the farm has now reached 2,500. All cows are provided organic feed, free from chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms, ensuring high-quality milk production.

This expansion aligns with the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and member of the Supreme Council, aiming to increase the nucleus herd to 8,000 by the end of 2025.

Dr Khalifa Musbah Al Tunaiji, chairman of the Agriculture and Livestock Department and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Animal Production Foundation 'Ektifa', emphasised this initiative's importance in meeting local and Gulf market needs.

Al Tunaiji highlighted the growing community focus on healthier lifestyles and the increasing demand for organic products, particularly Meliha milk.

He noted that part of the organic feed is sourced from the farm's wheat cultivation in Meliha, further supporting local agriculture.

Looking ahead, the farm is set to receive a third batch of 1,500 cows at the beginning of next year, which will contribute to raising the herd to its target of 20,000 by 2027. Al Tunaiji expressed confidence that the expanded herd will play a crucial role in enhancing food security in the UAE. "This initiative reflects our commitment to improving the quality of food available to our community and supporting public health," he said. ALSO READ: UAE launches first lab to create new wheat varieties; 'Sharjah 1' to have 19% protein content Sharjah’s ‘viral’ milk brand: Residents queue up from 6am as bottles get sold out within hours