Look: Seven attractive art installations to light up Dubai Shopping Festival

Thu 15 Dec 2022

The fun and attractive Dubai Lights has returned to the city to mark the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Themed 'The Spark Within', it features several interactive light art installations that will be on display at various places around the city, including Citywalk and Dubai Design District.

This spectacular collection by 10 renowned international artists will be exhibited in Dubai for the first time ever, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, that is running from December 15 until January 29, 2023.

“Light art is understood by everyone,” said Felix Guttmann, the Chairman of Amsterdam Light Festival and Light Art Collection.

“It is something that triggers, makes people think, makes people engage and makes people dream.”

Khaleej Times has put together a collection of the seven most attractive installations at City Walk.

1. Light Piano 2.0 by Arion de Munck, Mark Ridder

Inspired by the question whether music and image can become one, this art installation has the cubes in it connected to the keys of the piano. This allows audiences to not only play the piano but also play the light. The result is a special kind of instrument that resonates with ears, eyes and heart. Performer Laroussi sings in front of the installations during the opening ceremony.

2. Bunch of Tulips by Koros Design

An interpretation of the Dutch tulip mania, this installation pays homage to Netherlands which exported almost two billion bulbs in 2015. With a slightly Kitschy approach, this pop artwork recreates tulips in a big inflatable installation.

3. C/C (Angela Chong)

An interactive sculpture that lights up in the dark and can be used as a bench. During the day, the work creates various shadows to transform into a colourful lightshow during the evening. Set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, it is certainly going to be one an instagrammable spot.

4. Nest by Vikas Patil, Santosh Gujar

Houses are not just for shelter but also for a feeling of home and security. The male bowerbird builds huge nests to impress the female who prefers a handy partner. This installation follows the principle of the exoskeleton- a structure turned inside out.

5. Tornado by Uxu Studio

This artwork is presented as a tornado composed of light. This installation combines devastating natural phenomena with magnificent fantasy. When a tornado of light appears in the city, does it bring fear to the people? Or surprise? Or fascination? That is what the artists are exploring.

6. Submergence by Squidsoup

Submergence is a large, immersive walkthrough experience that uses many thousands of individual points of suspended light to create feelings of presence and movement within physical space. As you enter the piece, you are walking into a space occupied by both real and virtual components, and you can affect both.

7. Desire by UxU Studio

These large red lips contain 1,500 lights and bring a playful element to the installation. From the side, the image of the lips disappears, and you see a heartbeat instead – because the hearts beat faster with strong desires. But according to the artists, giving in to your desires can be dangerous. The red lights, much like a traffic light or a red card on a football field, are also a warning.

