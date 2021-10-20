Look: Satellite captures stunning image of Ain Dubai from space

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, is all set to swing into motion on Thursday, October 21.
And on the eve of its opening, the magnificent structure has been captured on camera from space by KhalifaSat.
The image of the newest attraction in town, which extends to 250m in the sky, was taken by the first Emirati-made satellite and shared by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC).
Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to be hemmed into the growing skyline of Dubai and could soon feature among the top attractions in the city.
ALSO READ:
>> Ain Dubai opening: Magical sunset views, live shows and fireworks in store for visitors
>> Ain Dubai tickets start Dh130 onwards
It has 48 cabins on the wheel, with each cabin allowing 10 people at a time.
One rotation takes about 38 minutes, giving visitors spectacular views of Dubai’s landscape on one side and sea on the other.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE12 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago