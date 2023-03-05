Look: Robotic arm holding DNA-infused olive oil, artwork with real bank notes; 8 iconic images from Art Dubai

In its most prolific edition yet, the exhibition, with multiple unique pieces on display, brings together 130 galleries from 40 countries

From a robotic arm that holds a test tube of olive oil infused with DNA to an artwork made out of real bank notes to live performances, there are many unique and iconic artworks on display at Art Dubai. In its most prolific edition yet, Art Dubai brings together 130 galleries from 40 countries for yet another successful exhibition. Here are 8 images that captured our attention.

1. Sifr

This artwork by Gunjan Kumar explores the concept of 'zero'. Made from 15,000 handmade cones, every panel in this exhibit has one missing cone – a void within, which gives rise to infinite possibilities.

2. Robotic Arm

Designed by Soliman Lopez, this robot arm holds a single test tube with olive oil containing DNA molecules with the numerical file of a smart contract, or a digital file created in a lab. With this gesture, Lopez links humanity’s oldest economy – agriculture – to the most recent one belonging to Web3.

3. Chaupal

Embracing the spirit of community, gathering and participation is at the heart of Chaupal, which sees various artists perform poetry and other art forms in a bid to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of South Asia. Accompanying it is a variety of daily specials and dishes including Kashmiri pink tea, halwa, and hummus with roselle petals, echoing the cuisine popular in this area.

4. Fair/Fear People II

This artwork has been crated with bank notes from the 30 richest countries in the world. It serves as a wake-up call about the power of words and adopts a cynical and playful tone. The artist uses the words ‘fair’ and ‘fear’ to generate infinite combinations and situations.

5. Eat the Fruit

Created with silk, velvet and wood, this artwork by Rumi Dalle revisits materials in new ways. Dalle discovers and integrates traditional folkcrafts and customs that are on the verge of dying out into her practice. Dyes and colourings are an integral part of her research.

6. Onyx shawl artwork

Created by sisters Nisreen and Nermeen, this display is inspired by the rich heritage of their Jordanian culture, and combines contemporary and traditional Arabic aesthetics with specialist local craftsmanship. Made out of onyx marble and brass, the artwork is displayed by Gazelli Art House.

7. Numismatic

This realistic artwork of an ATM machine by Dia Mrad uncovers the multi-layers of Beirut’s economic collapse, and explores the material manifestations of it across the city’s urban fabric. The Lebanese visual artist employs various strategies to produce a fresh perspective on informed architectural photography and storytelling.

8. 3-D Art

Austin Lee tries to show lightness and strength through his variety of artwork. For the artworks featuring the panther and the flower arrangement, the artist has used digital tools to draw on the canvas. Bridging the gap between digital world and reality, the artist created the sculpture of the man sitting at his computer using a 3D printing technique.

