Look: Rare bird spotted in Dubai after 28 years

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 12:43 PM

For the first time in 28 years, a Mediterranean Gull has been spotted at Dubai's Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, according to veteran wildlife expert Reza Khan. The rare sighting was made on July 26 by UAE birder D. Darrell-Lambert and shared on the UAE Bird Alert WhatsApp portal.

Typically found along the coasts of Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, the Mediterranean Gull is considered a vagrant species in the UAE.

Over the past quarter-century, there have been only 15 recorded sightings in the country, with nine in Abu Dhabi, four in Dubai, and two in Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Following the initial report, I began closely monitoring the bird's behaviour at RAKWS,” said 78-year old Khan, who is also a conservation specialist at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, also known as Al Qudra Lake. “It was fascinating to watch the Mediterranean Gull mingle with other species like the Black-headed and Slender-billed Gulls in the wetland.”

The Mediterranean Gull measures 36–38 cm in length from the tip of its bill to the tail and weighs between 215–350 grams, according to birdsoftheworld.org.

The first recorded sighting of this species in the UAE was on December 27, 1996, at the Ramtha Rubbish Tip, now known as Wasit Nature Reserve in Sharjah.

Khan highlighted the bird's distinctive features, including its chubbier appearance, stronger bill, longer legs, and unique dark eye-mask. Despite its similarities to the common Black-headed Gull, the Mediterranean Gull can be distinguished by its lack of black plumage on the wings and its thicker bill with a dark band near the tip, said Khan.

Its unique shape, dark eye-mask, and terminal ring on the bill make it easily recognisable, he explained