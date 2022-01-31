Look: President of Israel visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

By Wam Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 9:01 PM

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

He was accompanied by First Lady Michal Herzog; Mohammed Al Khaja, the UAE's ambassador to Israel; Amir Hayek, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE; and several senior Israeli officials.

Dr Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied the Israeli President and accompanying delegation on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors.

During the tour, they were briefed by one of the Centre's cultural tour specialists about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that underscores notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to the cultures, emanating from the nation's late founder's rich legacy.

They also learned about the mosque’s history, components, and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice, which create a mesmerising fusion of various architectural styles from different eras reflecting commonalities amongst cultures and uniting the world through art.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications.

The first titled "Spaces of Light" showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled "Houses of God" about places of worship in the Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.