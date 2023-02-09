Look: Pregnant mother, 4-year-old daughter team up to spread awareness for breast cancer

One of the campaign's greatest supporters, this is the second time Omnia Hassan is joining the caravan while pregnant

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 7:17 PM

She may well be way ahead in her pregnancy, but nothing can deter Omnia Hassan from taking part in a campaign that is close to her heart. This time, she's joining with her four-year-old daughter — the youngest 'pink knight' riding a horse for the caravan.

One of the Pink Caravan's greatest supporters, this is Hassan's second pregnancy during the annual breast cancer awareness drive.

“I was pregnant with my first daughter during the 2018 Pink Caravan. No matter what the circumstances, I will never give it up,” said Hassan who is six months pregnant, adding that she has been participating in the drive since 2015, and is usually joined by her family.

When Khaleej Times spoke to her on Wednesday, she was in Fujairah with her siblings, her husband Hamid AlHamid, his siblings, and her now 4-year-old daughter Amira Hamid Al Hamid. “Here in Fujairah, she’s the youngest rider in the caravan,” she said.

Though she’s not riding this year, Hassan said that she was keen on taking part in the organisation and logistics side of the event. “We consider this campaign our own and even though I’m not riding this year, I was keen to be part of it,” she said.

On her daughter Amira’s participation, Omnia said that even though she is too young to understand the health aspect of the campaign, she is learning an important value: volunteering. “When her teachers at kindergarten see her pictures, they will learn about the campaign. She will play a role in raising awareness at least amongst her teachers,” she said.

“I truly believe that volunteering is a duty that goes beyond being only a humanitarian and charity gesture. We all have to give back to society,” she said.

Raising awareness for regular cancer check-ups and early detection is very important, she said. “We must take care of our health. Cancer is a disease that doesn’t discriminate between young, old, man or woman. It’s very important to check as early as possible,” she said, adding that she hopes people around her receive this message and spread it amongst their friends.

Her husband has also been taking part in the Pink Caravan campaign right since it was launched 11 years ago. This is why, she said that as soon as they learn about the Pink Caravan dates, they both book their leave.

Her family members and friends who were very keen on taking part, even if they weren’t able to join the actual ride, supported the campaign by sharing locations amongst their circle of contacts where they can go for check-ups. “Once they know what the Pink Caravan is all about, anyone hearing about it wants to be part of it,” she said.

The Pink Caravan, the annual breast cancer awareness initiative that travels around the UAE offering health screening for men and women, organised by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP.

