Look: Over 800 cycling enthusiasts in UAE take on 190-km challenge

Event organised to raise awareness in community, encouraging everyone to participate in activities that help build a healthy lifestyle

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 5:30 PM

More than 800 sports enthusiasts in the UAE have participated in the community cycling challenge which was organised by Khalifa University to promote a healthy lifestyle among residents.

Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) on Tuesday announced that this second edition of the 190-km Khalifa University Century Challenge attracted a record number of enthusiasts in four groups.

Participants set off from the Khalifa University Main Campus in Abu Dhabi to the Jebel Hafeet summit in Al Ain for this cycling challenge that was organised to raise awareness on cycling in the community, encouraging everyone to participate in challenges and activities that help build a healthy lifestyle.

The extended cycling route for the challenge also highlighted the stunning natural beauty of the UAE’s imposing mountain, and the sand dunes of Abu Dhabi’s desert.

Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, said: “Statistically, this event is the biggest in the history of the UAE, with regard to the number of participants from all categories and community groups.”

He pointed out that the challenge was marked by the participants’ characteristic commitment, enthusiasm and strong competitiveness.

“ADCC is delighted and proud to organise this major sporting event in collaboration with Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, to confirm once again our integrity and partnership to spread awareness and concepts highlighting the importance of sports as a daily lifestyle activity that can help achieve healthy lives and a safer community.”

He added: “Cycling also can preserve the environment as it is an eco-friendly way of promoting a healthier lifestyle.”

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, said: “This challenge comes in line with Khalifa University’s commitment to encourage particularly the faculty, staff and students as well as the whole community in the UAE in general to adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, thus benefiting from the extraordinary infrastructure that Abu Dhabi provides to contribute towards enhancing citizens and residents in practicing sports especially during winter. We thank the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club for helping us in organizing this event and all our stakeholders and those who contributed to the success of this Challenge.”

In line with safety regulations, ADCC organised police patrols along the Challenge route, allocating four feed stations along the route, along with neutral support vehicles carrying water and nutrition for participants to regain their strength, in addition to providing ambulance and support vehicles, as well as other logistics services.

The 187-km route for the second Khalifa University-ADCC Cycling Challenge represents the highest level of physical challenges and the capacity to climb mountainous areas with bicycles. It is a mental and physical test for endurance, as well as the strength and determination required to cross the finish line.

