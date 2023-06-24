Look: Over 300 Dubai kids get early Eid Al Adha gifts from RTA

Forty of them were also treated to a special day at IMG Worlds of Adventure

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 5:36 PM

Over 300 children received early Eid Al Adha gifts from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“RTA has prepared a plan for community initiatives to celebrate Eid Al Adha, including the distribution of Kiswat Al Eid (clothing) to orphan girls and those from limited-income families. The initiatives also included cash Eidayah to 300 students from the National Charity Schools,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of marketing and corporate communication at the corporate administrative support services sector of the RTA.

Al Mehrizi added: “As part of efforts to show care and bring happiness to orphans from limited-income families, the initiatives included the distribution of gifts and a trip for 40 orphan children with limited-income families to IMG Worlds of Adventure.”

The gift-giving was launched by the RTA in collaboration with Keolis-MHI, Bagshatna Design, and Toys ‘R’ Us.

“Organising these events is in line with RTA’s Strategic Plan 2023-2030, which call for fostering a culture of support and solidarity besides promoting positivity and happiness values. Such humanitarian and social initiatives target all spectrums and age groups of community members,” RTA noted.

ALSO READ: