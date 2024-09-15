Look: Non-Indians eat '20 dishes on a leaf', dress up to mark Kerala festival Onam in UAE

Saeed Ali Al Kaabi with his colleagues

As expats from the south Indian state of Kerala today celebrated Onam, an annual cultural festival, several people of various nationalities joined in the celebration at offices and homes alike.

This year, Saeed Ali Al Kaabi, the Emirati government relations director at a business management consultancy, joined in the festivities for the first time.

“It felt like being part of a family,” he said. “My colleagues shared the stories behind the festival with me, and the food was incredible. I’ve never seen so many different types of vegetarian curries before—it was a unique experience!”

Typically, Keralites dress in their finest traditional attire of kasavu mundus and sarees for Onam. They also make beautiful flower carpets called pookalam and enjoy a grand Onasadhya (Onam feast), which features over 20 different dishes. This Sunday marked Thiruvonam, the tenth day of the countdown to Onam.

Going all out to celebrate

Meanwhile, Irish expat Brenda Lawlor went all out to celebrate Onam at her office. “I wore a sari, enjoyed a feast served on a banana leaf, and even took part in a tug of war that really stirred up some friendly competition among the different departments in the office, : she said. “It was so much fun. This is one of the things I love about living in the UAE, getting to experience and learn about so many different cultures."

Brenda mentioned that while her colleagues often celebrate Onam, this was the first time she joined in. “Last year, my colleague Sivan gave me a sari, which ended up sitting in my locker,” she recalled. “This year, I decided to wear it, and it meant a lot to them that I participated. All the Malayali colleagues arranged an Onasadhya for us and even explained each curry as we ate.”

Brenda Lawlor (right) and her colleague pose for a photo with the dressed-up mythical king

She added that she sent all the photos she took to her family back in Ireland. “There’s a lot of overlap between Irish and Malayali cultures,” she said. “Both are very family-oriented and connected to the land. My family was thrilled to hear about the festival. Now, a small Irish village knows all about Onam."