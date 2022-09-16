Look: New photos shared by Sheikh Hamdan highlight close bond between UAE leaders

The Crown Prince, who is also known as 'Fazza', shared these unseen images on his Instagram Stories

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 4:01 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 4:22 PM

Truly 'united', the leaders of UAE share a strong bond which was recently highlighted by pictures shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Crown Prince, who is also known as 'Fazza', shared these unseen images on his Instagram Stories.

The series of images features the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai along with Sheikh Hamdan.

Displaying a never seen before camaraderie, the President is seen sitting between the Ruler and Crown Prince of Dubai. The leaders seem to be engaged in an important discussion.

The next photograph shows Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan seated together closely, listening to someone speak with intent. The speaker isn't seen in frame but their words put a smile on Sheikh Mohamed's face.

Brotherly love runs across the Emirates as the leaders are seen in a warm embrace in this picture. The President is seen greeting Sheikh Hamdan, both wearing a soft smile on their faces.

The Rulers of the UAE are known to share a good bond, however these pictures have shone a new light on the depth of their relationship and the closeness they share.

ALSO READ: