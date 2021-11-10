Look: New immersive exhibition features children's stories written by Sheikh Mohammed

'My Little World' runs from November 12 to December 4

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 8:57 PM

Experience the Dubai Ruler's stories like never before.

An immersive exhibition, titled 'My Little World', features children's stories written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The exhibition is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and OliOli®, an experiential play museum based in Dubai. 'My Little World' runs from November 12 to December 4.

Participants will gain deeper insight into Sheikh Mohammed's childhood and how it shaped his character and vision. Interactive reading sessions in Arabic and English and hands-on activities related to the stories will be held at a temporary indoor desert campsite.

Through the duration of the event, participants can enjoy Sheikh Mohammed's stories, including My Mother Like No Other, My First Horse, My Friend the Lion, Camping with Scorpions and My Cave of Treasures.

Ayesha Bin Kalli, senior executive – marketing, Brand Dubai said: “The wonderful stories of his various childhood adventures give us glimpses into the interactions and influences that moulded his thinking, personality and outlook on life.

"The reading sessions and hands-on activities have been designed not only to provide children with a unique learning experience but also to spark their creativity, curiosity and passion for reading, which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid himself has been keen to instil in young minds through many initiatives.”

Asha Ramchandani, the co-founder of OliOli® said: “The event will give children the opportunity to explore the experiences, ideas and values that His Highness’s stories have so compellingly conveyed. We are privileged to have the opportunity to bring to life the stories from His Highness’s childhood and the insights he gained, using many engaging exercises that will capture the imagination of children, creating an unforgettable and enriching event.”