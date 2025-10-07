Look: MBZ-SAT, Etihad-SAT capture Dubai Expo, other UAE landmarks from space

nHave you ever wondered what Dubai Eye, Qasr Al Watan or other UAE landmarks look like from space?

The first high-resolution images captured by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) advanced satellites, MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT, have been unveiled.

They showcase breathtaking views of landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Expo City Dubai, Saadiyat Cultural District, and Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi among several others.

The photos were released on the occasion of World Space Week which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999 to be held each year from October 4-10 to celebrate "science and technology, and their contribution to the betterment of the human condition".

The images of several UAE landmarks like the Palm Jumeirah and Saadiyat Island were captured by MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT and were shared for the first time on Tuesday, according to MBRSC. Take a look:

Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said, “The release of these first images from MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT reflects the strategic vision of our leadership and the dedication of our Emirati engineers. By combining optical and radar technologies, the UAE is not only meeting its own needs but also contributing vital solutions to global challenges. This achievement represents a new chapter in the UAE’s journey to become a pioneering force in satellite technology and space innovation.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT are not isolated achievements, but part of a unified effort to build a comprehensive national capability in satellite development and Earth observation. The release of these images demonstrates our capacity to deliver advanced, reliable data that supports multiple domains. It also signals our commitment to developing a new generation of satellites that serve both the UAE and the wider world.”

MBZ-SAT: The most advanced satellite in the region

Named in honour of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MBZ-SAT, which was launched in January 2025, is the most advanced satellite in the region using optical imaging.

Weighing 750 kilograms and measuring 3m x 5m, MBZ-SAT is the result of extensive work by Emirati engineers from MBRSC. Local manufacturers also played a crucial part, with 90 per cent of its mechanical structures manufactured in the UAE. It is equipped with one of the highest-resolution cameras in the region, capable of capturing images with double the precision of previous models.

The satellite’s innovative systems include an advanced electric propulsion unit, a star-tracking navigation system with metre-level accuracy, and data transmission rates four times faster than previous generations. Its onboard scheduling and processing allow images to be delivered within two hours of capture, which is a tenfold increase in efficiency. These capabilities make MBZ-SAT a powerful tool for monitoring environmental changes, managing infrastructure, and supporting disaster relief operations.

Beyond its technical advancements, the satellite’s development involved collaborations with local industries such as Strata, EPI, Rockford Xellerix, Halcon, Falcon and EGA, reinforcing national capabilities and transferring valuable knowledge to Emirati talent.

Etihad-SAT: MBRSC’s first SAR satellite

Etihad-SAT, launched in March 2025, is the Centre’s first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, designed to capture data in all weather and lighting conditions. Together, these satellites deliver consistent, high-quality data that can be used to inform decision-making across critical sectors, from disaster response to smart agriculture and infrastructure development.

It represents a major leap in the Satellite Development Programme, being the first SAR satellite developed by the Centre. Unlike traditional optical satellites, SAR satellites use radar signals to capture high-resolution images regardless of atmospheric conditions, time of day, or cloud cover.

The satellite is equipped with three imaging modes: spot mode for detailed views of small areas, scan mode for wide-area coverage, and strip mode for extended regional monitoring. These capabilities allow Etihad-SAT to deliver data that is indispensable for maritime navigation, detecting oil spills, monitoring natural disasters, and supporting precision agriculture.

The data collected by Etihad-SAT is processed with advanced artificial intelligence systems, which enhance the accuracy, speed, and usability of the imagery for government agencies, research institutions, and private sector partners. Its development also reflects MBRSC’s strategy of leveraging international collaboration, with Emirati engineers working closely with South Korea’s Satrec Initiative to finalise design and manufacturing while ensuring knowledge transfer to local teams.

Diverse satellite ecosystem

With the release of the first images from MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT, MBRSC underscores its commitment to creating a diversified fleet of satellites that deliver unique but interconnected capabilities. The integration of optical and radar imaging represents the UAE’s ability to build a resilient system that can respond to urgent global challenges, from climate change to food security and urban development. The achievement also signals the UAE’s growing role as a global space technology leader, offering advanced, reliable satellite imagery that can benefit not only the nation but also the wider international community.