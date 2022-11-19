Look: Massive fire in oil factory put out in UAE

The victim demanded that the man return the amount and pay Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered
A fire that broke out in an oil factory in Ras Al Khaimah has been extinguished, the civil defence has confirmed.
No casualties were reported in the incident that was reported on Saturday afternoon.
Thick plumes of smoke rose from the site. Firefighters reached the spot immediately and prevented its spread.
Photos shared by the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence show firefighters battle the blaze with foam and water.
Last year, firefighters managed to control a massive blaze that broke out in an oil factory in Al Jazirah Al Hamra. No casualties were reported then either.
ALSO READ:
The victim demanded that the man return the amount and pay Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered
Ministry hopes these endeavours would contribute to establishment of peace between the two countries
37 winners shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw
KJ George headed the copy desk for 10 years from 2006-'16
The countries recently celebrated the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords
The earthquake took place at 5.59pm
Work will resume on Monday, December 5
Two-day event set to form new global forum to address issues facing growth and innovation in sector