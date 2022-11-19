Look: Massive fire in oil factory put out in UAE

Firefighters reached the spot immediately and prevented the spread of the blaze

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 4:53 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 4:59 PM

A fire that broke out in an oil factory in Ras Al Khaimah has been extinguished, the civil defence has confirmed.

No casualties were reported in the incident that was reported on Saturday afternoon.

Thick plumes of smoke rose from the site. Firefighters reached the spot immediately and prevented its spread.

Photos shared by the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence show firefighters battle the blaze with foam and water.

Last year, firefighters managed to control a massive blaze that broke out in an oil factory in Al Jazirah Al Hamra. No casualties were reported then either.

