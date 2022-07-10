Look: Malls in Dubai packed as residents play games, watch fireworks, enjoy Eid Al Adha break

Families were seen out and about as popular tourist destinations, restaurants bustle with visitors

The Dubai Mall packed with visitors on a Sunday during Eid Al Adha break. Photo: Neeraj Murali

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 7:59 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 8:01 PM

Eid Al Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual haj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

Photo by Neeraj Murali.

Residents are calling it a ‘close-to-normal Eid’ after a couple of years of subdued festivities due to Covid-19, even though it’s premature to declare it as ‘game over’ for the pandemic.

Various locations across the country have announced a host of activities for Eid Al Adha, including fireworks.

Photo: Neeraj Murali.

Some families are turning the occasion into a culinary occasion, making the most of the wide range of cuisines available in the UAE.

Photo: Neeraj Murali.

Bachelors, too, are looking forward to celebrating the festival and feel that, with rainy weather on the cards, destinations within the country are worth driving to.

Photo by Neeraj Murali.

Malls in Dubai were packed with residents enj0ying the 4-day long Eid Al Adha break and many were seen busy with last-minute purchases with the various discounts on offer.

At Dubai Festival City, people were seen playing fun games, tasting the vibrant culinary offering in the emirate and watching fireworks during the third day of Eid.