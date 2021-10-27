Look: Locally grown pumpkins set to fly off the shelves this Halloween

The pumpkins are available at leading supermarkets, including Spinneys and Carrefour

Pumpkins grown in Abu Dhabi — all 25 tonnes of them — are set to fly off the supermarket shelves this autumn season.

Elite Agro (EAG UAE LLC), a leading producer and distributor of fresh fruit and vegetables in Abu Dhabi, has created the ultimate conditions for cultivating delicious pumpkins.

The pumpkins are grown at Al Foah Farm in Abu Dhabi, where innovative agriculture techniques allow technology and nature to produce the ultimate environment for the perfect crop.

Sprawling net house with thousands of friendly bees ensure pollination, while automated monitoring and irrigation provide the best growing conditions all year round. The pumpkins are cut from the vine, dried in the fields and delivered to the supermarket shelves for October's spooky celebrations.

Ian Summerfield, CEO of Elite Agro, said: "There is often a misconception that food is difficult to grow locally due to the arid climate. The reality is that our revolutionary technology, infrastructure and farming techniques allow the production of the highest quality, freshest and most reliable harvest all year round."

Pumpkins aren't just a Halloween essential; the diverse vegetable is rich in nutritional qualities and provide a range of essential vitamins, including vitamin A, B and E, which contribute to strengthening the immune system.

To produce nutritionally rich and large pumpkins, the vegetable requires ample shaded space for sprawling vines and a temperate climate.

From planting the seeds to pumpkin picking, the growing period can last anywhere between 75 to 90 days. During that time, net houses are used to protect the pumpkins from sun, wind and pests. Honey bees are used for pollination. Once harvested, the pumpkins are naturally dried in the sun.

“This October, we encourage budding chefs to go beyond the spooky pumpkin cut-outs and support our sustainable approach to farming by using every part of the pumpkin to make delicious and nutritious food for all the family," Summerfield said.

The Al Foah Farm pumpkins are available at leading retailers, including Spinneys, Carrefour and online at Farmbox.