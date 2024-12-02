Look: Inside historic village in Ras Al Khaimah that turns 25 this UAE National Day

Bin Darwish village now

Established on December 2, 1999, Bin Darwish's Historic Village in Ras Al Khaimah is a proud symbol of the UAE's rich cultural legacy. Its owner, Ali Abdulrahman Bin Darwish, 70, chose this date on purpose. "This day is dear to every Emirati's heart. It's our National Day, which unites us in pride and heritage."

The village houses authentic artefacts such as the hib, a vessel for storing drinking water; the khars, used for bathing water; and the burmah, a pot for cooking. Visitors can explore items like the mis'hana, a tool for preparing kohl from antimony, and the burqa, a traditional face covering worn by Emirati women. Each artefact serves as a tangible reminder of the daily lives and customs of past generations.

It displays various cultural artefacts and interactive models showing the UAE's traditional lifestyle. One highlight is Al-Manaz, a traditional children's bed that helps soothe babies to sleep. Mothers would gently rock the bed while singing lullabies.

Another exhibit is the Kandar, which demonstrates how water carriers brought water from wells to neighbourhoods, showcasing the smart use of resources in the past.

The village also showcases Al-Mawsem, a representation of the traditional healing practice where a healer treated pain by heating an iron tool in a fire and applying it to specific areas of the body. This method, deeply rooted in Emirati culture, exemplifies the resourcefulness of early medical practices in the region.

Bin Darwish underscored the importance of preserving heritage, emphasising its role in understanding the struggles and resilience of previous generations. “Heritage is something important. Everyone should know how our fathers and grandfathers lived in the past and how life was difficult. Despite that, they relied on themselves, worked, and travelled outside the Emirates to secure a living for themselves and their families,” he said.

How it all began

From a young age, Bin Darwish has harboured a deep passion for heritage items, a fascination that began when he was just 10 years old. He recalls how school trips to museums sparked his interest, stating: "Back in school, we used to visit museums and collect old items, and I was always drawn to the artefacts and treasures that tell our history."

This early exposure fuelled his lifelong dedication to preserving and celebrating cultural heritage, inspiring him to explore and share the stories behind these significant pieces from the past. Later, Bin Darwish thought of creating a place to preserve them. He said, "I started by building a summer shelter (Arish Al-Qeeth) and then built the storage room. My wife was the one who motivated me at the beginning to build the Arish because she loves heritage just like I do." Khars Before the Covid pandemic, the village was open to all students from kindergarten to university, offering an immersive journey into Emirati heritage. Bin Darwish recalls how the visits were a lively exchange of curiosity and learning. "Some students would ask about every item and its purpose," he said. "Others would draw the pieces and write down their details so they wouldn't forget what they learned." American University of Dubai visit in the past School visit in the 2000s Reflecting on the essence of heritage, he added, "Whoever has no past has neither a present nor a future." Expressing his hopes for the village 's future, he shared his aspiration to expand its offerings: "I hope to obtain a piece of land so I can grow the village and increase the number of heritage pieces in it."