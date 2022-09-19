Look: Hundreds of tearful UAE residents bid final adieu to Queen Elizabeth on board her beloved ship in Dubai

Over 300 British expats come together on the QE2 to watch the funeral of the late monarch

Photos: Shihab/KT

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 4:07 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 4:58 PM

As thousands of mourners poured into the streets of London to watch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin take a historic final journey, British expats in the UAE came together on Monday to mourn their beloved monarch.

"Don't cry Mommy," said little Lana as she hugged her mother, Joanna Akram, at the Queen's Grill in QE2. The mother and daughter were two of the over 300 guests on the cruise liner who had assembled to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II live.

Some openly wiped away tears and others came wearing black and brought flowers as a sign of respect to Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8 at her beloved Scottish estate in Balmoral. After 10 days of public mourning, her funeral was held on Monday, September 19, at the Westminster Abbey — the same place where she got married and was crowned.

“I couldn’t be home in London so the QE2 was the next best thing we could do,” said Joanna Akram, who had come to the ship with her friends and their children. “It is a very emotional day for us. We wanted to bring our children so that we could create memories for them of the Queen we grew up with. I used to pass the Buckingham Palace everyday on my way to school and work throughout my life. So, essentially the Queen felt like a family member we hadn’t met.”

The QE2 — a ship she christened and held close to her heart — was one of the closest links the UAE had to Queen Elizabeth II. The liner has placed a bust of the Queen in the lobby where people from all around the country have laid flowers and paid their respects. Ever since her death, over 3,000 people have visited the ship, according to General Manager Ferghal Purcell.

“The calls just kept coming,” he said. “We got a sense that people wanted to watch the funeral from here. So, we set up all our restaurants including the Queen’s Grill, as it felt appropriate.“

