Look: How UAE's oldest desalination station with 'no access to roads' turned into educational museum in 58 days

UAE's oldest desalination station, Al Burairat Water Desalination, has been transformed into an educational museum and innovation hub in just 58 days. The site, covered in sand and rubble with no access to roads, was home to the oldest desalination station in the UAE, a facility dating back to the 1970s.

The museum now serves as a time capsule, showcasing the evolution of desalination technology which is the process of removing salt and other minerals from water, making it suitable for human consumption, irrigation, or industrial uses.

The water station is considered an archaeological site that has historical significance as a primary water source for the region, with the ancient well "Tawi Al Burairat" dating back hundreds of years. The technology currently used in desalination differs significantly from what was employed in olden days. Since the station still stands, the idea emerged to utilise this historical site to educate school students and aspiring engineers.

It was decommissioned due to increased capacity from other facilities across the northern regions. The broader site has been converted into a distribution centre with a current storage capacity of 50 million gallons, making it the largest distribution centre in the Emirate after the Al Kharijah distribution center. Today, it serves as an intermediary distribution hub within the Etihad Water and Electricity network.

A vision realised in record time

"The project began in April 2024, when the CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, Yousif Al Ali, and Shaikha Murad AlBlooshi, SVP of Human Capital & Administration, visited the site. Initially, the idea seemed almost impossible," said Ayesha Salem Al Suwaidi, Project Manager of the Etihad Water and Electricity Museum.

The team faced numerous challenges, including creating an entry point into the station's original water tank, built in 1977. "It took us a full week just to cut an opening into the tank so we could assess its feasibility," Al Suwaidi shared. Despite these obstacles, the team worked tirelessly, dedicating 24-hour shifts, including weekends, to bring the project to life in under two months.

After this initial challenge, the project moved forward quickly. Within 58 days, they transformed the entire space, adding landscaping and interlocking tiles outside where there was only desert and sand once. The project team worked tirelessly, even on weekends, to complete the site. This rapid development was a significant accomplishment.

Preserving history, showcasing innovation

The initiative also unearthed rare artefacts, such as photographs from the 1960s and images of Sheikh Zayed opening the Al-Burairat station in the 1970s. These discoveries were made possible through collaboration with employees, local archives, and even national television stations.

Initially envisioned as a museum, the project has grown to include workshops and programs for students and engineers. "The idea evolved into creating a hub for energy and innovation. We're now partnering with universities, schools, and local and federal entities to make this a dynamic learning space," Al Suwaidi said.

The transformation marks only the first phase of the project. Phases two and three include further expanding and integrating advanced educational programmes by next year. Al Suwaidi explained the meticulous effort to preserve the site's original elements. "We didn't expect to find equipment dating back to the 1960s, but it was a treasure trove of heritage. From old handwritten schematics to detailed engineering drawings, we uncovered many artefacts preserved within the station," she said. The museum houses rare items, including handwritten notes, technical manuals, and equipment from the plant's operational days. One standout feature is the original computer cartridge used to document the project's completion in 1981. "These items tell the story of the people who worked on this project and the company that managed the station," Al Suwaidi added. "In the coming months, we plan to install solar panels, making the entire museum powered by clean solar energy. This will serve as the first step in turning the museum into a comprehensive solar energy hub," Al Suwaidi revealed. The museum is designed to bridge the past, present, and future of energy innovation. The restoration includes three key landmarks within the site: the desalination plant, a historic water tank that now serves as the heart of the museum, and a centuries-old well located inside a fortress on the premises. "Our goal is to create a space that reflects the evolution of water and energy services while embracing future technologies," Al Suwaidi said. The initiative aligns with the UAE's sustainability goals and offers a glimpse into the innovation that has shaped the nation. The transformation of this historic site underscores Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to preserving its heritage while driving sustainable progress.