Look: Horses trot near Burj Khalifa as Pink Caravan reaches Dubai

8,775 free breast cancer screenings have been carried out across the country so far

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 4:01 PM

A total of 8,775 free breast cancer screenings were conducted across the UAE as the Pink Caravan set out for its annual ride on Saturday. Of the 8,775 screenings, 8,467 were carried out in the fixed clinics, which started welcoming both women and men on January 20. On the inaugural day of the campaign across Sharjah and Ajman, a total of 308 free screenings were carried out at dedicated Mammogram Units.

On Sunday, the Pink campaigners trotted across Dubai’s popular neighbourhoods including DIFC Gate Avenue, Marasi Drive, Skydive Dubai, JBR, and City Walk to engage and sensitise the community. Mobile Medical Clinic equipped to offer mammograms on the go is stationed in La Mer and will remain there until 10pm, while the temporary walk-in clinics - available only today - are set up at City Walk and Dubai Frame.

Fixed clinics, which will continue to offer expert consultations and check-ups for a longer duration in Dubai, are situated at the Lulu Hypermarket’s Al Barsha branch as well as Mirdif City Centre.

Group image of The Pink Caravan riders with Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman

Organised by the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) the inaugural day of the current edition of the ride set off from the Thumbay Hospital in Al Jurf and was led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, PCR Special Envoy.

The pink champions of hope on their horses captivated scores of residents and passers-by on their journey, who cheered them on as they mapped 4.2km.

Until February 10, free breast screenings and checkups will continue to be offered to both women and men at the popular China Mall in Ajman.

Day 3: What to look out for

On February 6, the Pink Caravan will return to Sharjah with the riders starting at BEEAH Group at 8am, from where they will make the journey towards Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Sharjah TV, Al Jada, and Sharjah University City Arena, and finally conclude the day of campaigning at the University Hospital around 4.30pm.

ALSO READ: