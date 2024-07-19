Look: Historic first official visit by Sheikh Khalifa to UK

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

This day – 40 years ago – on July 19, 1984, Khaleej Times bannered the historic first official visit to UK by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,.

It was one of the meetings that galvanised the UAE-UK bilateral relations and bolstered the cooperation and economic ties between the two sides. It was also a meeting where the UAE urged UK to support Arab issues and peace moves in the Middle East.

Sheikh Khalifa, who eventually became the second president of the UAE in November 2004, met with then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. As quoted by Khaleej Times, an official said after the meeting that “Sheikh Khalifa affirmed during the talks the necessity of finding a just and comprehensive settlement of the Middle East problem and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of a state on their land.”

The same official added the two leaders also discussed the Iraq-Iran war (which happened between 1980 and 1988) and its effects on stability and security in the region. Sheikh Khalifa and Thatcher “held identical views on the need for continued contacts between the UAE and UK to support peace efforts,” the official noted.

Sheikh Rashid and Margaret Thatcher

First visit by a sitting UK PM

Three years before Sheikh Khalifa’s first official visit to UK, Thatcher – for her part – made history as the first sitting UK prime minister to visit the UAE on April 21, 1981. She was accompanied by her husband, Sir Denis Thatcher.

In a photo taken by KT photographer Shaheedi, Thatcher was welcomed by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was then UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Several sheikhs, ministers and the diplomatic corps welcomed Thatcher and her entourage who were put up in the best hotels.

The following day, on April 22, Thatcher went to Dubai and tried her hand playing a goatskin tambourine. She also enjoyed a brief cruise along Dubai Creek in the same traditional Arabian sailing boat that carried Queen Elizabeth II during her first official visit to the UAE in February 1979.

Queen Elizabeth inaugurated desalination in Jebel Ali

Bolstering cooperation