Look: Hijri New Year crescent moon as spotted in UAE skies

The International Astronomy Centre has shared an image of the crescent of the month of Muharram (1444 AH).
This image was photographed by the Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Centre on Friday, July 29 at 1pm in Abu Dhabi, when the moon was 8.5 degrees from the sun.
Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H). Its corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar will be Saturday, July 30.
The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, unlike the Gregorian calendar.
Saturday, July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the occasion.
