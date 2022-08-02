Look: Fujairah before and after flood clean-up operations

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi posted pictures showing the extent of waterlogging

The UAE has been facing extreme weather conditions over the past week, with the eastern emirate of Fujairah especially receiving torrential rains that left many stranded.

Heavy flooding has caused damage to cars, property, and even led to loss of life. Authorities have been working round the clock to restore normalcy in the emirate and residents rescued from flooded streets, vehicles and homes have thanked the government, officers and volunteers for ensuring their safety.

Emergency personnel have been hailed for their quick response times and efficient help in ensuring safety and security of the public.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi posted pictures showing the extent of waterlogging in Fujairah. Have a look:

These pictures provide a sharp contrast to an 'after' video, showing how the roads have been restored to their former glory thanks to the relentless efforts of government authorities and volunteers.

In a video, Brigadier General Dr. Ali Salem Al Tunaiji from the Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday that traffic is "fully back to normal on all roads in affected areas across the UAE".

He commended the coordinated efforts of both government and private institutions in the community, together with civilian volunteers, that has brought about the current stability. The top priority was protecting lives, he explained, in addition to opening roads and conducting preventive evacuations.

