Look: Follow the trails of ancient travellers at Sharjah’s Mleiha National Park

Sharjah’s Mleiha National Park. Photos: Supplied

Imagine standing where ancient traders once roamed along the historic ‘Silk Road’, their footsteps etched into the sands beneath your feet, the same golden dunes that now invite explorers to camp, glamp, discover, and reconnect with the land and its history.

This is Mleiha National Park – a sanctuary where history, nature, and adventure entwine in the desert sands.

Mleiha is a living and breathing storybook that spans the pages of stone, bronze, iron, and pre-Islamic ages. Among its arid dunes lie ancient tombs such as the Umm an-Nar, remnants of prehistoric tools, and whispers from the first inhabitants of this land as early hominids traversed for the first time outside of Africa.

The park, developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), offers several adventures. “To visit Mleiha is to walk through the pages of time itself, a journey into humanity’s earliest chapters, where you feel the weight and wonder of 200,000 years in the palm of your hand,” noted Shurooq.

Here you can:

● Visit the archaeological centre and join guided tours to see ancient artefacts and stories of human history.

● Explore wildlife and nature – see species like the endangered sand gazelles while learning about desert conservation efforts.

● Experience adventure through buggy self-drives, 4x4 activities, sand surfing, and skydiving, offering unmatched views of the desert landscape.

● Embark on Jebel Buhais and ArchaeoMOG tours for an in-depth look at historic landscapes, ancient forts, and archaeological sites.

● Enjoy Mleiha Glamping, horseback riding, and overnight stargazing tours to connect with nature and history.

● Relax at the Moon Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, and traditional sunset lounges, blending luxury hospitality with breathtaking scenery.

At Mleiha, adventure-seekers can follow the trails of ancient travellers. They can take a 4x4 ride passing through the ancient caravans that traversed the historic ‘Silk Road’ trade routes. Or, they can take a hike among the fossil-strewn rocks. They can also soar above the desert in ‘Sky Adventures’ paragliders.

Horseback riding and buggy self-drive adventure are also available for those who want to experience the desert landscape.