Look: Filipino star-turned-senator Robin Padilla takes selfies with expats in Dubai; did you see him?

Filipino expats in Dubai were left starstruck as action-star-turned-senator Robin Padilla went around the city, taking selfies with his kababayan (compatriot).
Padilla toured the emirate with his celebrity wife Mariel Rodriguez and their daughters, based on photos that he shared on his Facebook page.
Even during a holiday, the senator had public service in mind as he connected with the Filipinos he met across the city — at a mall, coffee shop, cinema, among other leisure spots.
His gallery of selfies with expats was shared as a tribute to the hardworking, always-smiling Filipinos who work in the emirate's service industry.
"No need to worry about anything as long as there are Filipinos everywhere, always ready to greet you and support you as part of their duties," he wrote in Filipino.
Here are the photos:
Besides the Dubai airport, the senator and his family was spotted at Mall of the Emirates:
Padilla added that he toured a number of mosques in the UAE.
In his heartfelt note, the senator said that as they flew from the emirate back to Manila, he felt his family's "separation anxiety" — they already miss not only Dubai but also the warmth that Filipinos have shown them.
