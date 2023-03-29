Look: EU envoys plant mangroves to support UAE's fight against climate change

They support country's initiative to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:19 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:20 PM

A high-level delegation of ambassadors and representatives from the European Union visited Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island to highlight the role of mangroves in mitigating climate change and support the UAE’s initiative to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.

Andrea Matteo Fontana, the European Union Ambassador to the UAE, along with ambassadors and representatives from 16 EU member states planted mangroves and raised awareness about the importance of these ecosystems.

“Jubail park is a good example of nature-based solutions. Mangroves have a carbon-storing superpower and are vital for our planet. They absorb up to 10 times more carbon than a tropical rainforest. Ahead of COP28 UAE, we are taking a stand against climate change,” Fontana said.

The delegation planted mangroves in support of the UAE’s ambitious initiative to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 and contribute to the efforts of the UAE-led Mangrove Alliance for Climate.

Fontana noted that the EU is a climate leader and investing efforts to fight climate change and preserve the planet.

“The EU will plant 3 billion trees by 2030 in order to decrease emissions and show how nature-based solutions can help us fight climate change.”

The visit saw participation from members of the Arab Youth Centre, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the UAE Youth Climate Delegates and representatives from Jubail Island.

As COP28 approaches, the EU has committed to working with the UAE COP Presidency, the Youth Climate Champion, and global partners to find sustainable solutions to climate change.

“Working together with international partners and youth is essential if we are to emerge from this climate crisis stronger,” said Fontana.

Robert Lauer, Ambassador of Luxembourg, pointed out that the initiative highlighted the importance of mangroves in mitigating climate change. “Hoping that my little tree will thrive,” Lauer tweeted.

Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland, said the visit was an “enlightening” one to learn about the vital role of mangroves.

Other ambassadors and representatives from EU member states included Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of Austria; Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia; Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France; Osama Ibrahim Naffa, Ambassador of Hungary; Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy; Atis Sjantis, Ambassador of Latvia; Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta; Jakub Slawek, Ambassador of Poland; Bogdan Octavian Badica, Ambassador of Romania; Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of Slovenia; Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden; Douwe Buzeman, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Netherlands; Katja Decker, Head of Press and Economic Affairs, Embassy of Germany; and Michal Florus, Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of the Czech Republic.

