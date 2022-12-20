Look: Emirati artist adorns Dubai's Healthcare City buildings with murals depicting Arab scientists

His work honours the ancient history of medicine through soft motifs and colours, with a clear presence of Arabic calligraphy

Visitors to Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) are now treated to murals depicting prominent Arab scientists painted by an Emirati artist. The murals which adorn buildings in Dubai Healthcare City are the first stage of DHCC’s urban spaces enhancement programme and feature the work of Ahmed Al Mahri.

Al Mahri was given the platform to create artwork that emulates the identity of the city on the walls of buildings within the freezone – a partnership that highlights the mutual benefits of cross-sector collaboration.

“We are constantly seeking new ways to engage with business partners and enhance the overall experience that we offer to our stakeholders and visiting patients,” said Salim Al Amoudi, Marketing and Communication Director at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of DHCC. “This new urban enhancement programme is the next step in our initiatives to empower the local art scene and enhance the attractiveness of our buildings and facilities. It is a testament of our confidence in our local talents and our commitment to support their success,” he added.

He said that the collaboration with Al Mahri comes from a deep belief in the importance of supporting Emirati creators by giving them the platform to showcase their talents.

DHCC is committed to celebrating the doctors, philosophers and scientists who played a key role in the region’s rich medical history. This is evident in the building names within the freezone, including Al Razi, Ibn Sina Medical Complex, Al Zahrawi building, and Ahmad Kazim buildings among others. This artistic collaboration is the visual translation of DHCC’s strategy to show that history to as wide an audience as possible.

Al Mahri’s murals showcase the ancient history of medicine in the region by highlighting some of the Arab World’s most prominent scientists. The artist’s work honours this legacy through soft motifs and colours, with a clear presence of Arabic calligraphy, and also highlights some of Dubai’s most prominent landmarks.

According to Al Mahri the collaboration with DHCC is the most prominent in his career because it is an ideal opportunity to present a work of art that embodies the identity of one of the most prominent destinations in Dubai. “My work showcases the noble message of DHCC as well as the rich Arab heritage in the medical field. I would like to thank DHCC for the trust they gave me. It has been a great experience working on this project, which I consider as my small contribution to foster Dubai’s position as the hub for art, creativity and cultural diversity,” said Al Mahri.

Al Mahri grew up in an art-loving family and showed a passion for drawing from an early age. Having always leaned towards exotic designs, he started to blend them with Arab and Asian culture. Arabic calligraphy has always been an important element in the works of the Emirati, who has left his signature on the main gate of Al Ain Club and also exhibited his works in Sikka Arts and Design Festival and Al Fahidi Historical District.

