Look: Emirates welcomes 101-year-old woman onboard

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:21 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:25 PM

Rachida Smati was in for a surprise when she boarded her Emirates flight to Algiers last weekend. The 101-year-old well-travelled customer was not only accorded a warm welcome but was also extended a First-Class upgrade.

The airline had made it comfortable for the centenarian as soon as she arrived at the airport.

The Algerian national was fast-tracked through the airport and taken to the First-Class lounge where she could relax ahead of boarding her flight.

And when she boarded the flight, the crew did their best to make the trip comfortable and memorable for her.

Rachida said she planned to be a repeat visitor with Emirates as her preferred airline.

The Algerian national had words of appreciation for all those who facilitated a smooth travel experience for her across every touchpoint: "I had a great experience on my Emirates flight to Dubai, the cabin crew were very kind and helpful. I’m looking forward to flying back to Algiers aboard Emirates and experiencing First Class, and I’m ever so grateful for the warm welcome by all of the teams.”

