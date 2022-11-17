Look: Emirates, Red Arrows fly over Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road

Aerial formation saw an A380 and seven Hawk jets flying in a 'V' formation near the iconic Burj Khalifa, other landmarks

Photos by Shihab

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 2:56 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 3:10 PM

Fighter jets thundered over the busiest highway in the UAE as an Emirates A380 flanked by 7 Red Arrows’ Hawk aircraft flew in a beautiful "V" formation, leaving a trail of colors in the sky.

Taking off from Dubai International Airport, the Emirates A380 made its approach over Jumeirah Golf Estates, joined by the RAF Red Arrows as world number one golfer Rory McIlroy and three-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox, teed off at 1240hrs Dubai time.

As the group of aircraft flew at an altitude of just 1,000 feet over the skies of Jumeirah Golf Estates, the seven Red Arrows aircraft released red smoke trails to signal the start of the action at the DP World Tour Championship.

“It was iconic,” said Red Arrows pilot Flight Lieutenant James Turner, speaking to Khaleej Times. “For me, it was the first time flying past the tallest tower in the world and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, have been on a 5-week tour in the region to improve UK’s ties with countries here. On Tuesday, the jets had done a flypast in Abu Dhabi as well. “I love doing flypasts the UAE,” he said. “You can see the world islands, the Palm and the landmark buildings. It is really beautiful. Also the people here are very friendly and welcoming. It is always a pleasure coming here.”

For Dubai residents, the flypast was a treat. Little Maya, who was at the DP World Tour Championship with her family, squealed and ran to the fence to catch a better glimpse as the jets flew by.

“It was amazing,” the 5-year-old exclaimed looking up at the sky. “I loved it. The planes made pink color in the sky. My father is a pilot. Maybe he was flying the plane.”

Maya with her family at the DP World tour championship

Dubai-resident Gabrielle Clarke was walking back from her grocery near where she stays on Sheikh Zayed Road when she caught the spectacular sight of the flypast. “I was wondering why the jets were so noisy and looked up to see the Emirates aircraft and the jets,” she said. “I was so pleasantly surprised. It was really a beautiful sight to watch them fly past the city’s landmarks.”

Gabrielle Clarke

The Red Arrows

Flight Lieutenant James Turner also gave a glimpse into life as a Red Arrow pilot. According to him, their lives get very hectic during the summer season.

“Our year is split into two- the winter training season when we practice and the summer display season when we travel around the world putting on displays,” he said. “During the training season, we fly three times a day for five days a week. It is like a job. But during the summer, it varies every day. Some days are really quiet, and we just do a few displays. But on others, we can do up to four flights- 3 displays and one transit flight and we can do that six days a week. It does get very tiring sometimes.”

However, despite the demanding schedule Turner says he wouldn’t trade his job for anything in the world. “I love my job,” he said. “I get to travel around the world with my best friends and do what I love doing. This is my last year in the Red Arrows because we have a contract of only 3 years, so I am trying to make the most of it.”

The Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams, having performed 5,000 times to tens of millions of people, across 57 countries, since their opening 1965 season.

Apart from putting on thrilling displays, the pilots have also been visiting schools and universities to promote STEM education and interacting with students. “I have really enjoyed speaking to the students,” he said. “They are very proactive and ask intelligent, although sometimes difficult, questions. It has been a real pleasure meeting such bright, young minds.”

