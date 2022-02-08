Look: Dubai's landmark Hindu temple takes shape in newly revealed images

Installations of brass spires' Kalashas' will be completed by Wednesday, say temple authorities

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 5:29 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 5:34 PM

The installation of brass spires, or temple kalashas, atop the Hindu temple in Jebel Ali will be completed by Wednesday, February 9, temple authorities confirmed.

New images, released on Tuesday, have revealed nine glittering brass spires, or kalashas used to cap the temple domes, have been installed upon the temple.

Photo: Supplied

A prayer service was held at the construction site of Dubai's newest Hindu temple in Jebel Ali to mark the construction ceremony on Saturday.

The spires were specially imported from India, and nine kalashas were part of the prayer service over the weekend.

"The tallest kalash is 1.8 metres high and weighs about 120 kg. The remaining eight are each about 1.2 metres high and weigh about 90 kg," Raju Shroff, one of the trustees of the Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple told Khaleej Times last week.

Photo: Supplied

"Each kalash is dedicated to a deity who will be placed inside the temple. The biggest kalash is dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Shiva," he added.

"We are ahead of schedule and are expected to complete in four months. From July-August, we would have a trial operation phase to put in place strict safety protocols," said Shroff.

The official opening is scheduled for Dussehra 2022.

ALSO READ:

"As per Hindu beliefs, this prayer service was done to bring spiritual energy into the temple building. Until now, it was just a construction site, however, it is officially a place of spirituality," he added.

The new temple has been constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali, making the locality a multi-religious corridor in Dubai.

The temple will be home to 11 Hindu deities, catering to the religious beliefs of Hindu communities belonging to all parts of India.