Look: Dubai resident turns haunted house into Santa toy factory for Christmas

From a monster on Halloween to Santa's toy factory, some UAE residents have been donning their creative hats to turn their haunted homes to a festive wonderland for Christmas.

In Damac Hills 2, a Polish expat has been busy turning her home into captivating Christmas displays. Ewa Ledeboer, has put in massive effort to create a setup with the theme of Santa’s toy factory.

As a full-time employee, Ewa dedicated her weekends and evenings over two weeks to creating the display, using recycled materials such as discarded cycle packaging, toilet paper rolls, and popcorn boxes.

“The box from a Hoover vacuum cleaner became Santa’s post box. I had bought the vacuum cleaner just before Halloween, and the box turned out to be perfect for my idea,” she explained.

In October, Ewa’s Halloween display featured an “underwater horror” scene, complete with a shipwreck surrounded by colourful coral and sea creatures—all made from recycled items.

Many of those decorations have now been repurposed for the toy factory theme, incorporating other leftover boxes from some previous purchases.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, she said, “The letter box was earlier part of the pirate ship that I had made for Halloween. I cut round pieces and used boards to shape things. I then painted and sprayed the boards—gold paint that added a festive touch."

"The smaller pieces, like gears for the toy factory, were made from leftover materials and scraps, including black and blue boards I had lying around from Halloween. Everything I used was either repurposed or upcycled from items I already had at home. The only purchases I made were a few cans of gold spray paint. I even used leftover glitter and decorations from previous Christmases.”

Eco-friendly Christmas

Using foam, flexible AC ducts, and other upcycled items, she’s created an eco-friendly Christmas that both inspires creativity and promotes sustainability.

“The display isn’t just static; it includes moving parts from our Halloween decorations that I repurposed to construct the display. The AC ducts that were used to make the Kraken (sea monster of enormous size) have been given a different look and have become part of the factory now…imagine the Willy Wonka Factory (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl) but I didn’t want Willy Wonka because it’s Christmas. I have a toy spinning and other elements moving in the front of the display."

"The idea behind this was to create something interactive for kids. A key feature is the Santa Claus letterbox, which is connected to the toy factory,” she added.

Letters to and from Santa

Meanwhile, children in the neighbourhood have already been posting their letters to Santa in the post box created by Ewa. “It looks like they’re being sent directly to the North Pole,” quipped Ewa.

“To make it more magical, I’ve been printing personalised certificates as replies. Some children have even written three letters to Santa. These certificates thank the kids for sending their letters and add a touch of enchantment to the whole experience,” she added.

Ewa emphasized that it’s incredibly rewarding to turn what might have been trash into something special for the holiday season.

“I think I spent only Dh100 for the whole thing buying the reindeer and snowman. But the joy and excitement it brings to the children make all the effort worthwhile.”

Real Christmas tree

Meanwhile, American expat, Natalia Miranda, is embracing the festive spirit with a touch of authenticity this year—with a towering nine-foot Christmas tree that’s been imported all the way from Canada.

“We’ve always cherished having a real tree,” said Natalia, a JLT resident with a penchant for holiday traditions. “It’s not just about the tree, it’s about the memories it helps us create.”

The grand fir, ordered back in October, arrived in pristine condition after its long journey across continents. At a cost of Dh815, the tree now stands as the centrepiece of Natalia’s home, adorned with cherished decorations. “We use the same ornaments year after year,” she added. “Some are sentimental pieces we’ve collected over time, while others were bought right here in the UAE.”

But the holiday magic doesn't stop there. Natalia's home boasts a total of four Christmas trees, with the remaining three—artificial ones—bringing festive cheer to other rooms. "We love immersing ourselves in the holiday spirit," she said. "We finished putting up all the decorations last week, and the house feels so full of life now." With her family's timeless traditions and a blend of real and faux trees, Natalia's home is a heartwarming testament to how expats keep their holiday roots alive, even thousands of miles from home. Picking rare ornaments At Christine Quartier La Tente's, the Christmas tree is traditionally set up as a family activity. "We decorate it with beautiful baubles from especially bought from the Bullarum Store, selecting from their flags collection, which represents the countries we're from or have visited. These ornaments are quite rare in the UAE market. Along with these, we add nutcrackers, pinecones, and a star on top of the tree, which was crafted by Daria when she was in primary school." In her house, the holiday spirit is woven into every corner, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. "I sprinkle a bit of Christmas magic everywhere, especially in the spaces where we spend most of our time—mainly the dining and living rooms. Outside on the façade, I go for a larger-scale display, with giant sugar canes, oversized candies, and huge ornaments. At night, it's truly enchanting with the lights." Christine also highlighted some handmade creations she has, made by Spanish artists. "It reflects the rich Catholic tradition of Spain, where religious art and crafts are cherished and beautifully crafted, though its expensive. Throughout the year, we jot down our milestones, achievements, and moments of gratitude on pieces of paper. At the end of the year, we place them in a jar, and on Christmas, we open it and relive all the special moments we experienced," added the French expat who was raised in Spain.